Bath County mill expanding, creating 45 new jobs

BATH COUNTY, Va. - A Bath County company is adding new equipment and a second shift that will create 45 new jobs, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday.

Speyside Bourbon Stave Mill in Virginia, a manufacturer of white oak staves and headers for bourbon barrels, plans to invest $114,000 to expand its manufacturing facility.

“Speyside Bourbon Stave Mill’s decision to expand within its first year is an exciting win for Bath County and Virginia’s forestry industry, and the 45 high-quality jobs this project will bring demonstrate that manufacturing industry growth is happening in both urban and rural regions of our commonwealth, ” said Northam. “The company’s significant footprint across Virginia is a strong testament to our business climate, robust supply chain and skilled workforce. We look forward to Speyside’s continued success in the commonwealth, and thank the company for choosing to reinvest in Virginia.”

The company operates stave mills and bourbon cooperages in the United States, with facilities in Kentucky, Ohio and Bath, Smyth and Washington counties in Virginia.

“After just one year of operation, Speyside Bourbon Stave Mill’s expansion in Bath County is evidence of the region’s strong manufacturing base and plentiful natural resources,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball.

