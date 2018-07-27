Clifton Forge in running for best adventure town in the Blue Ridge

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. - Clifton Forge needs your help to be named the Top Adventure Town.

Blue Ridge Outdoors magazine nominated Clifton Forge in its small town category.

Right now, the town is leading the pack, beating out two other towns in Virginia and in Georgia.

“It's really building, I think, a lot of spirit and pride in the town and that is critical,” said Darlene Burcham, Clifton Forge town manager. “When we win, some outstanding marketing will be done in the Blue Ridge Outdoor living magazine would you help more people to know about this lovely community that we live in.”

Roanoke is also in the running for best Large Adventure Town.

If you would like to support our local nominees, click here.

Voting ends the first week in August.

