Clifton Forge named top adventure town by outdoor magazine

A big honor for a small town.

Clifton Forge, nestled in Alleghany County, is named Blue Ridge Outdoor Magazine's 2018 Top Adventure Small Town.

According to the magazine, more than 50,000 votes poured in as readers chose their favorite large, mid-sized and small adventure towns.

The honor includes a write-up in the magazine and its website with a list of things to do and places to stay.

Abingdon, Virginia was voted the runner-up.

