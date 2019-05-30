Cornhole for a cause: Clifton Forge PD organizes fundraiser

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. - A very special cornhole tournament will take over Clifton Forge during the weekend.

The first ever Badges, Bags and Bridges Cornhole Tournament will take place Saturday morning at Booker T. Washington Park. It was put together by the Clifton Forge Police Department and professional cornhole player Adrian Johnson, a Clifton Forge native.

The tournament will raise money to revitalize the park, but it will also allow the public to interact with police in a relaxed setting.

"It's going to be a very positive thing," said Clifton Forge Police Chief Chad Wickline. "It's great when people actually see law enforcement not in our official capacity, just as a member of the community."

"When you see a police officer, you want to feel comfortable and not nervous," Johnson added. "That gap is being bridged. It's very necessary, and this is the first step we're doing to bridge it."

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.