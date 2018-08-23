Covington man arrested in connection with July shooting

COVINGTON, Va. - A 39-year-old man is in custody after a shooting in Covington in mid-July.

On July 13, at about 12:41 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Pine Street for a report of several shots being fired.

Several shots were fired in the direction of a residence, according to police.

During the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 400 block of Pine Street.

Officers received minimal cooperation and no arrests were made that night, according to the Police Department.

Since the shooting, Sgt, Baker continued his investigation and after obtaining some vital information, a suspect was identified and warrants were obtained for a 39-year-old Covington man.

Officers arrested him on Thursday and charged him with discharging firearms or missiles within or at building or dwelling house, willfully discharging firearms in public places and possession or transportation of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Covington Division of Police at 540-965-6333.

