COVINGTON, Va. - Covington Police teamed up with Alleghany Drug Task helped indict 68 suspects in a round of narcotics violations.

According to the department's Facebook page, the suspects were indicted on a total of 322 charges.

Fifty-six suspects were arrested.

Other agencies involved in this operation are: Alleghany Sheriff's, Clifton Forge police, U.S. Marshals Service and State Police.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.