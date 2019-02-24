Landslide closes Route 220 in Alleghany County

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. - A landslide has closed a main road in Alleghany County, according to VDOT.

Part of Route 220, also called Hot Springs Road, is closed just south of the Bath County line, between Route 687, which is also called Jackson River Road, and Route 615, which is Main Street in Hot Springs.

A Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District spokeswoman said the department, “is assessing repair plans, but there is no estimate for reopening the roadway. All work is weather permitting.”

VDOT described the detours as the following:

• Northbound drivers will turn left on Route 687, continue north for 17 miles, and then continue straight onto Route 615 for 3 miles to return to Route 220.

• Southbound drivers will turn right on Route 615 for 3 miles, and then continue straight onto Route 687 for 17 miles to return to Route 220.

The spokeswoman said there will be flagging crews will be on duty 24/7 and changing message boards on Route 220 to warn drivers of the closure.

Residents and business owners can access their properties by approaching from the appropriate side of the work zone, the VDOT spokeswoman said.

