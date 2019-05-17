Lexington students start supply drive for explosion victims' families

LEXINGTON, Va. - As the Lexington community continues to mourn the death of four people in last week’s gas station explosion, residents continue to support each other.

Students at Rockbridge County High School started a supply drive Friday for the families of the victims.

They’re hoping students, staff members and others in the community can donate the following items:

-Diapers (size 6)

-Baby wipes

-Toilet paper

-Paper towels

-Dish detergent

-Laundry detergent

-Tissues

-Trash bags

-Foil wrap

-Plastic wrap

-Drinks

-Coffee

-Storage bags

Cash donations will also be accepted.

Students and staff members can bring donations to the school. Other community members can drop them off at AmeriCare Plus, which is in downtown Lexington at 155 S. Main St. Items will be taken through Thursday of next week.

Students took it upon themselves to start the drive. Junior Jasmine Hernandez led the efforts.

“I know what it's like to go through loss. I figured they needed help and it's hard to ask for help sometimes,” she said.

She brought the idea of a supply drive to a teacher and got a list of items the families need. They’re doing the project through the National Honor Society.

“I hope the families realize the community listens and cares about them and that we're standing behind them and supporting them,” Hernandez said.

Many students are saddened by what happened, saying it’s been a difficult week.

“I really hope people take into consideration how much these families have lost. It's always important to help people out in need,” junior Alyssa Tomlin said.

There’s also a GoFundMe page raising money for the families.

