Manufacturing company to bring 31 jobs to Covington

COVINGTON, Va. - Dozens of new manufacturing jobs are coming to Covington, Governor Ralph Northam announced Monday morning.

SchaeferRolls Inc. a producer of polymer-based roll covers, is set to invest $12 million to establish a 40,000-square-foot manufacturing operation in Covington. The company says that the investment will bring 31 jobs to the area.

The company will be the local supplier to paper and packaging manufacturer WestRock Company’s plant.

Virginia successfully competed against South Carolina for the project.

The company has not announced when these jobs will be listed.







