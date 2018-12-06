McDonald's, Subway, more part of newly opened Alleghany County truck stop

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. - Driving along Interstate 64? You'll notice a brand-new rest stop is now open.

The new Love's Travel Stop is located at 9104 Winterberry Ave., which is just off the interstate, at exit 21.

Love's is open 24/7 and features a variety of amenities:

• McDonald’s and Subway restaurants.

• Fifty-six truck parking spaces.

• Seven diesel bays.

• Seven showers.

• Laundry facilities.

• Fresh to Go options.

• Bean to Cup Gourmet Coffee.

• Brand-name snacks.

• Mobile to Go Zone.

• CAT scale.

This new stop also adds 80 new jobs to Alleghany County.

“Love’s is happy to open another location in Virginia,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “Low Moor is an ideal location because of its proximity to the interstate and its central location to both Roanoke, Virginia, and Charlottesville, Virginia. We’re eager to bring the customer service Love’s is known for to the Old Dominion State.”

"Alleghany County is pleased to welcome such a strong corporate partner to our community,” said Steve Bennett, chairman of Alleghany County’s Board of Supervisors. “Love's will provide job opportunities to our residents, an economic boost for our community and provide an exceptional travel stop at Exit 21 for folks traveling along I-64 through the Alleghany Highlands."

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Jan 3.

During the ceremony, Love’s will make a $2,000 donation to Alleghany High School.

