Northam announces funds to help local entrepreneurs

COVINGTON, Va. - Five communities in Virginia will receive money that is meant to help entrepreneurs, Gov. Ralph Northam announced in Covington on Wednesday afternoon.

The $180,000 in Community Business Launch awards will be distributed in Covington, Clifton Forge, Danville, Galax, and Suffolk.

The money will be used to provide training for entrepreneurs and conduct business plan competitions, according to the governor.

Since 2014, $1.26 million in CBL funds have been awarded to 19 communities, serving more than 370 participating entrepreneurs across Virginia.



2018 CBL Grantees:



Alleghany Highlands Economic Development Corporation, City of Covington and Town of Clifton Forge: $45,000

River District Association, City of Danville: $45,000

City of Galax: $45,000

City of Suffolk: $45,000



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.