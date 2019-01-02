Police arrest 3 accused of bringing meth, heroin into Covington

COVINGTON, Va. - Covington police have arrested three people who are suspected of bringing drugs into the city.

Three suspects from the Roanoke area were traveling to Covington to sell heroin and methamphetamine, according to the police department.

Officers located their vehicle and made contact. When they approached, the backseat passenger was holding a handgun in his lap, according to police. He did not fire the weapon.

Police say they found drugs during a search.

Two of the three suspects were wanted on multiple warrants. All three suspects were arrested on several felony drug and weapon charges. They have not yet been named.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-965-6333.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.