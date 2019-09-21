Police need your help finding Covington man wanted for malicious wounding

COVINGTON, Va. - Do you recognize this man? Police say he is wanted on suspicion of aggravated malicious wounding.

Covington police are looking for William Michael "Mikey" Woodson Jr., 23, whose last known address is on North Beverly Avenue in Covington.

Woodson is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

His original charge is aggravated malicious wounding, which police say means to shoot, stab, cut or wound another person or by any means cause bodily injury with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable or kill.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Covington Police Department at 540-965-6333 or dial 911.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.