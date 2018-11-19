Sheriff's Office looking to arrest alleged dirt bike, chainsaw thief before his 26th birthday

BATH COUNTY, Va. - The Bath County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding the third person it says is related to multiple thefts in the county.

Joey Thompson, 25, remains wanted in connection with the thefts of dirt bikes, chainsaws, tools and other items in the county.

Joey turns 26 on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about Thompson's whereabouts or these thefts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 540-839-2375.

Authorities have already arrested Tiffany Hosey and Billy Ray Ryder Jr. in connection with this case.

