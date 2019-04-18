Three arrested after Covington authorities find meth, drug distribution supplies in hotel room

COVINGTON, Va. - Three people have been arrested after authorities found meth, cash and materials used to package and distribute drugs in a hotel room, according to the Covington Police Department.

Authorities say officers executed a search warrant on Tuesday at a hotel in Covington in relation to several narcotics violations.

After searching the room, officers say they found about 60 grams of crystal meth with a street value of $4,000 to $6,000, $700 in cash and supplies used to package and distribute illegal drugs along with other paraphernalia.

As a result of the operation, three people have been arrested for their involvement in the distribution of narcotics throughout the area.

The Covington Police Department, the Alleghany County Sheriff's Office and the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force all played a part in the investigation.

