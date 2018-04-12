Two charged after police say car blows through checkpoint, leads officers on Alleghany County chase

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. - Two Covington residents are in police custody after a brief car chase and crash Wednesday afternoon.

Virginia State Police set up a checkpoint on Route 600 at the intersection of Route 611 on Wendesday.

At about 1:40 p.m., police say a 2003 Ford Mustang stopped, refused to move forward and then drove through the checkpoint, causing troopers to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

Police then drove after the Mustang.

During the chase, police say the Mustang intentionally hit a trooper's vehicle twice, hitting speeds of 80 mph.

When the Mustang hit the second time, the driver lost control, which caused the car to run off the left side of the road, hit a rock embankment and overturn, according to police.

The Mustang's driver, 35-year-old Michael Tucker Jr., was not wearing a seat belt and police say he was partially ejected from the vehicle.

He tried to run away from the troopers but police were able to catch up to him and arrest him.

He was taken to Alleghany LewisGale Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Police charged Tucker with a felony count of eluding police, a felony count of assault on a police officer, driving under the influence of drugs and reckless driving.

He is now being held at Alleghany County Jail.

The passenger in the Mustang, 38-year-old Sharon Hoke, was flown to Roanoke Carilion Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She faces a meth possession charge.

The incident remains under investigation and state police say no troopers were injured.

