'We played a lot of pranks on each other,' teen remembers brother killed in motorcycle crash

COVINGTON, Va.- - His family says he was a father to two young children and was in the National Guard. Pettitt says he was the protector and the rock holding the family together.

"When I was bullied, I talked to my brother a lot. He joked around and said, If you're getting bullied let me know. Big brother would come to your school and set things straight," said Hiatt.

A spokesman with the Virginia Department of Transportation says there was no road work or any type of detour in place in the area at the time of the crash.



Before he was killed in a motorcycle accident on Monday, the family of a Covington man says he was just getting his life back on the right path.

Damian Hiatt, 23, had bought a Honda Rebel 300 two days before the crash. State police say he died after losing control of his motorcycle at mile marker 148 on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County.

Troopers say he ran off the road and hit a guardrail. His younger brother says he will miss sharing many fun times together.



"We played video games, go outside and goof off. We went to the pool a lot. We played a lot of pranks on each other," said Blaine Pettit.

The crash is under investigation.



