How Florence will impact Virginia travel

For those who were planning to travel this weekend, Hurricane Florence has thrown a wrench in your plans.

According to Amtrak, Northeast Regional service will not operate south of Washington, D.C., starting on Wednesday and going until Sunday.

Customers who have tickets for the impacted days will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day by calling 1-800-USA-RAIL.

In preparation for the storm, the Virginia Department of Transportation says it will be lifting lane closures where possible on major routes to keep roads clear for emergency responders, bringing in extra staff and clearing drainage facilities.

VDOT encourages drivers to monitor weather reports and road conditions before traveling and to never drive through flowing water or around barricades.

Drivers are asked to report downed trees and hazardous road conditions by calling 1-800-FOR-ROAD.

