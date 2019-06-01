How you can support the Virginia Beach victims

ROANOKE, Va. - After Friday's tragedy in Virginia Beach, many people near and far want to help.

The city of Virginia Beach has received many requests from people about how they can volunteer or help financially.

For those who aren't able to make it to Virginia Beach physically, they can donate to the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund.

The city of Virginia Beach has partnered with the United Way of South Hampton Roads to create a fund for the victims.

All of the funds raised will go to the victims affected by this senseless tragedy in our community.

For those closer to Virginia Beach, the city has partnered with VOLUNTEER Hampton Roads to organize volunteer efforts.

The city asks that people do not self-initiate volunteer efforts and rather wait until they are contacted and given instruction to help.

