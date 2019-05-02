How young is too young to leave your kids home alone? It's a tough question that every parent has a different answer for.

When is it safe?

"Childcare sometimes becomes the area that families choose to save money on, but in the long term, it might be something that costs more by trying to save a few dollars," said Don Goss, Child Protective Services supervisor.

What are the laws?

"In Virginia, there is no law that specifies a specific minimum age where children can be self-supervised or left alone at home," Goss said.

Andrea Carter, a mother of three, says she thinks under the age of 10 is a bit young, and her comfort zone falls beyond that.

"Now that they are getting closer to that age, we definitely do observe them to see if we think they will be ready and we have that right as their parents to say, 'No, you're not,'" Carter said.

