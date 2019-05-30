Human remains, stolen truck found in Mecklenburg County amid search for Amy Fabian

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. - State police say that the stolen truck for which they were searching in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Amy Fabian has been found.

Also found with the truck were human remains, which have not yet been identified.

Authorities made the discoveries Thursday morning in Mecklenburg County shortly before 11 a.m. in a wooded area off Route 138, less than a mile from Route 1.

The Ford F-350 work truck was reported stolen out of Maryland.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office have spent the day processing the evidence recovered at the scene.

The remains will be transported to the medical examiner in Richmond for autopsy, examination and positive identification.

Since Friday, search efforts have been underway to find 43-year-old Amy Fabian and the stolen truck.

Fabian has been missing since the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to her residence early Friday and discovered a body inside the residence.

That victim has been identified as Matthew Broyles, 29, of Powhatan, Virginia.

Fabian's ex-boyfriend, George Knisley IV, 41, of Carroll County, Maryland, is still being held in Raleigh, North Carolina, for first-degree Murder in relation to Broyles' death. He is awaiting extradition to Virginia, where additional charges are still pending.

Authorities believe he was, at one point, driving the stolen truck before his arrest.

