Hundreds of bikers go on Toys for Tots Ride to help kids in need

SALEM, Va. - Hundreds of bikers went on the Toys for Tots Ride to help kids in need this Christmas.

Robert Johnson, a biker, says he’s excited because he knows that all the donations collected will go to kids in the community.

“It's a fantastic event. We've been doing this for almost 20 years in the Roanoke Valley area,” Johnson said.

The Roanoke Valley Harley Owners group partners with the U.S. Marines to help the Toys for Tots program.

After the bikers filled up all the bins with toys, Moon Mullins, dressed as Santa, led the way for an hourlong bike parade.

“I think we got a good tight community,” Mullins said.

Organizers said nearly 500 bikers showed up for the ride.

