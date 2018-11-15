Ice storm creates major power outage in Southwest Virginia

Thousands of Appalachian Power customers have lost electricity thanks to an ice storm on Thursday morning.

Appalachian Power was anticipating outages and crews are working to respond to them. Icy conditions make it dangerous for crews to try to fix these issues, so the company is asking people to please be patient as they try to safely restore power.

As of 11 a.m., over 34,000 customers were experiencing an outage across Virginia.

Click here to check on an outage in your neighborhood.

