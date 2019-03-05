Inmate serving 60-day sentence dies in Virginia jail

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man serving a 60-day jail sentence on a misdemeanor charge of driving on a revoked or suspended license has died in custody.

Citing a release from the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office, The Virginian-Pilot reports that 38-year-old Oscar Geovani Lopez-Parades was found unconscious Monday afternoon in his cell at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center. Deputies began life-saving procedures, but emergency medical responders couldn't revive him.

Lopez-Parades was admitted into the jail on Feb. 12. The release says he received a comprehensive medical screening and was provided treatment and medication for pre-existing, chronic conditions, but didn't appear to be in immediate distress prior to his death.

Citing privacy restrictions, the sheriff's office did not release the details of his diagnosis and treatment.

His death is under investigation.

