Investigation into shooting, stabbing, injuring three people continues

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - The investigation into a shooting and stabbing that sent three people to the hospital continues in Botetourt County.

According to Botetourt County Sheriff Ronald Sprinkle, the violence stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Sprinkle said a 911 call was made from a woman who said she had been shot and stabbed by her husband.

“The caller initially told us she had been stabbed, possibly shot by her husband who, in turn, shot himself,” Sprinkle said.

Deputies and emergency medical services personnel went to the home along the stretch of Lee Highway in Buchanan shortly after 5:30 p.m.

"Two men and a woman were found wounded, and taken to a local hospital,” Sprinkles said.

While questions as to the cause of the incident remain, Sprinkle said the violence most likely erupted from a lingering argument.

“It looked like a continuing domestic situation that reached its boiling point,” Sprinkle said.

No suspects have been sought out at this time.

