It's 5 o'clock in Virginia all September long thanks to Spirits Month

ROANOKE, Va. - Good news, Virginia! It's 5 o'clock statewide for 30 days straight in September.

Gov. Ralph Northam has declared September as Spirits Month, marking the third annual celebration focused on educating consumers and travelers about Virginia distilled spirits.

Here are some statewide events to celebrate the celebration:

Distillers will offer complimentary tastings at Virginia ABC stores.

More than 30 'How To' cocktail videos will be posted on the Virginia Spirits Facebook page

Participating distilleries will be offering special events, tours, tastings and featured cocktails

The month-long celebration is a partnership between the Virginia Distillers Association, Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority and Virginia Tourism Corporation.

