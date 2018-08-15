It's move-in time for Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. - It's move-in time for thousands of students at Virginia Tech.

Some arrived with the basic essentials.

“I’m keeping it simple and not bringing too many things,” said Sidney Dennis, a student at Virginia Tech.

Others brought as much as possible.

"I brought a refrigerator, seven pairs of shoes and a lot of clothes,” said Katie Johnston, who’s a freshman at Virginia Tech.

There was a lot of luggage but not a lot of fear as dozens of Hokies helped set the stage for the return of more than 9,000 students to campus.

For Johnston, it's the first day of her new adventure as a student at the Hokie Nation.

She's excited about the school year but has one little concern.

“I think I have enough clothes but probably not enough space,” Johnston said.

For students still moving into their residence hall, a team of volunteers knowns as the Hokies Helpers will be on hand through Saturday to do some of the heavy lifting.

