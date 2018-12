CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - According to NBC 29, James Fields has been found guilty of the first-degree murder of Heather Heyer.

Fields was found guilty on all counts.

He was facing eight counts related to eight people injured as a result of him driving his car through a crowd of counter-protestors at the Unite the Right rally, as well as one count of failing to stop at an accident involving a death.

