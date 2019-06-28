James Fields to be sentenced for 'Unite the Right' hate crime

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The man convicted of federal hate crimes in Charlottesville will learn his sentence in a federal court Friday.

James Fields Jr. previously pleaded guilty to plowing his car into a crowd of protesters during the 2017 Unite the Right rally.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to not seek the death penalty against Fields.

The prosecution is looking to have him spend life in prison.

10 News' Magdala Louissant will be at that hearing in Charlottesville.

