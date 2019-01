CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Convicted murderer Jens Soering will remain in prison.

NBC29 reports that the Virginia Parole Board made the decision Wednesday.

Soering is serving two consecutive life terms for the 1985 murders of Derek and Nancy Haysom in Bedford County.

Since the slayings, some law enforcement officials have looked to reopen the case, believing Soering is innocent.

That is not the belief held by all law enforcement officials.

