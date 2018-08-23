JMU student found dead in apartment, police say

HARRISONBURG, Va. - A James Madison University student was found dead in his apartment on Tuesday, according to The News Virginian.

Police tell the newspaper that 20-year-old Nathan Campbell was found unresponsive at his apartment in the 1300 block of Devon Lane at about 5:30 p.m.

Campbell was a Herndon, Virginia, native, according to the university's newspaper, The Breeze.

Police are not saying if they know how Campbell died or if there were any obvious signs of trauma, but they did say no foul play is suspected, according to The News Virginian.

“The university is deeply saddened by Nate’s death,” Bill Wyatt, JMU spokesman, told the school’s newspaper The Breeze. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

