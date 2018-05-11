Judge OKs Zachary Cruz's plans to move to Virginia

Zachary Cruz speaks with his attorney Mark S. Lowry while appearing in front of Judge Brown for a violation of probation hearing on April 30, 2018. (Photo by Taimy Alvarez, Sun-Pool/Getty Images)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Broward County judge ruled Friday that Zachary Cruz, the brother of Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, can move out of state while completing his probation, according to Local10.com.

Cruz, 18, was kicked out of his South Florida home and plans to relocate to Staunton, Virginia, where he has a job, schooling and housing lined up, according to a motion filed Thursday in Broward County.

The teen needed the court's permission for the move because he is currently serving six months' probation linked to his March 19 arrest for trespassing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.

Cruz's arrest came a little more than a month after the Feb. 14 mass shooting his brother is accused of carrying out at the high school, which killed 17 people and wounded 17 others.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, remains in custody without bond on charges of premeditated murder and attempted murder. He faces the death penalty if convicted.

