Kings Dominion bans cellphones from roller coaster

DOSWELL, Va. - An important warning is now on display for riders at Kings Dominion.

"No cell phone" signs are now up around the Twisted Timbers roller coaster after Reann Mayfield was hurt by a flying cellphone that left a nearly 2-inch-long gash on her forehead, according to NBC12.

In the weeks after, she had severe headaches.

Now, she's left with a scar as a permanent reminder of her visit to Kings Dominion in June.

"It's going to be wonderful because now people can rest at ease knowing that their children can go on the rides and be safe and no articles are going to be flying out from other individuals' pockets," said Mayfield."I still love roller coasters. It's just, I guess I was looking for it to be made right, and it was in my eyes because they made a rule that will keep other people safe."

Kings Dominion said the signs help better clarify its policy on loose articles.

The park refunded Mayfield for her season pass.

