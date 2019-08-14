Kings Dominion offering free admission to teachers Aug. 30 - Sept. 2

ROANOKE, Va. - Kings Dominion is treating teachers to four days of fun during their Teacher Appreciation Weekend.

Teachers, faculty and staff get in for free Aug. 30 - Sept. 2 by simply presenting their valid school employee ID or a valid teaching license with a photo ID.

School staff members and teachers from any county are included.

Friends and family accompanying school staff members can save $38 on park admission and unlimited drinks all day online using this link or at the front gate.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.