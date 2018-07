PETERSBURG, VA (WWBT) - A kitten survived a 45-mile trip stuck under a vehicle and found a new home, WWBT reports.

Petersburg Animal Care and Control shared pictures of a cat that was lodged near the front tire of a woman’s car as she drove from Capron to Petersburg, which is about 45 miles.

The cat did not sustain any injuries.

A call was made to Leete Tire and Auto who freed the kitten and one its employees adopted the little guy.

