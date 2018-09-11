Kroger prepares for rush of customers prepping for Hurricane Florence

Bottled water, bread, and baby formula are some of the items you'd be hard pressed to find right now as people in our area are stocking up to prepare for Hurricane Florence.

We checked in with Kroger about their shipments. They said there are two deliveries coming in to stores daily.

There will be extra drivers and deliveries to help handle the higher volume of shoppers.

Stores are being heavily stocked with water, milk, dry ice and ice, bread, canned goods, and other high-need items. Kroger has also ordered extra distributions of water to all stores.

Generators will keep the stores running in the event of power outages.

