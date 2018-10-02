Kroger selling food at cost to help the hungry

Kroger is selling boxes of food at cost, with the goal of making it easier for people to donate to the hungry.

The boxes are $7.99 and contain enough food for 10 meals. They are filled with non-perishable items such as oats, beans, canned vegetables, rice, canned meat, canned fruit, peanut butter and juice.

A display featuring the boxes is at the front of each store.

More than 10,000 boxes have been distributed to the 107 stores and will be available through December 31.

The “Feed the Hungry” campaign is part of Kroger’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste initiative.

Kroger is accelerating food donations to provide three billion meals by 2025 to feed people facing hunger. In partnership with its customers, associates and other partners, Kroger has donated one billion meals via combined food and funds donations since 2013.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.