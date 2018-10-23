Kroger to host job fairs this weekend

Kroger is looking to fill hundreds of part-time jobs.

Kroger will host job fairs at its stores from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

There will be approximately 500 jobs up for grabs in the company's Mid-Atlantic division, which encompasses Virginia, West Virginia, and several cities in Tennessee, Ohio, and Kentucky.

Anyone interested should apply online. No appointment is necessary, and applicants are asked to bring their resumes.

The part-time jobs have the potential to become full-time, according to the company.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.