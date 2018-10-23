Kroger to offer free delivery service

Kroger is now offering delivery service.

Kroger Ship will allow customers to shop online with deliveries to their home as quickly as the next day.

During the first phase of this new service, customers will be able to shop for center-aisle groceries and household essentials.

The delivery will be free for orders over $35, and $4.99 for orders under $35.

There will be special Kroger Ship coupons available on the Kroger app and online.

