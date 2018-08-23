Kroger to phase out plastic bags

Kroger is aiming to reduce landfill waste with its new goal.

Kroger announced on Thursday that it will phase out single-use plastic bags and transition to reusable bags by 2025.

A store in Seattle will be the first to make this change, and Kroger will ask for feedback there. Eventually, all Kroger stores will make this transition, according to the company.

Kroger also has a goal of diverting 90 percent of waste from the landfill by 2020.

Kroger has not mentioned eliminating paper bags, but the company is encouraging people to bring their own reusable bags.

