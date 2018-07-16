Landscapers from across the country volunteer at Arlington National Cemetery

ARLINGTON, Va. - Landscape professionals volunteered at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday for an annual service project.

For the past 22 years, the National Association of Landscape Professionals has organized an annual pilgrimage to volunteer at the cemetery.

About 400 volunteers from all over the country worked on the cemetery by taking care of irrigation systems and keeping the grass healthy.

Some volunteers honored those who they had lost, while others used the day of service as an opportunity to learn about sacrifice and what it means, hoping to pass it on to the next generation.

"Seeing the kids out there today it makes you feel good. it makes you feel like the country is going in the right direction," said volunteer Roger Phelps.

Many volunteers said they already have marked their calendars to participate again next year.

For more information, go to landscapeprofessionals.org.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.