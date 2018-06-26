Lane closures lifted for July 4 holiday

VDOT will make traveling easier by suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from 12 p.m. July 3 until July 5.

The lift is in effect for most areas, but some semi-permanent work zones remain may remain in place. A listing of those lane closures can be found on VDOT's website.

VDOT's online travel trends map shows peak congestion periods on interstates from past July 4 holidays. It can't precisely predict when congestion will occur this year, but it can help you to plan your travel around historically busy periods.

Based on the data, moderate to heavy traffic is likely to occur between 2 and 8 p.m on July 3 and July 5. Heavy congestion is also historically present on Interstate 66 east on July 4 in the late evening hours and on I-95 around Fredericksburg.

High-occupancy vehicle restrictions on I-66 and I-395 in Northern Virginia will be lifted on July 4.

Hampton Roads HOV restrictions will be lifted on July 4 for all HOV diamond lanes, including the Express Lanes on I-64, I-264 and I-564.

If traveling to Virginia Beach, take I-644 south to the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, (MMMBT) then take exit 15A to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.

Local traffic to the Outer Banks should use I-644 and the MMMBT to save time. From I-664 south, take I-64 west to exit 292, Chesapeake Expressway/I-464/Route 17. Keep left to continue to the Chesapeake expressway and take exit 291B to the Outer Banks.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.