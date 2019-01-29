Leaving your pet in the cold could land you in jail

RICHMOND, Va. - As temperatures start to become dangerously cold, Attorney General Mark Herring is warning pet owners that they could face serious legal consequences if they leave their animals out in the cold.

Pet owners are required to provide adequate shelter and care. If an animal is left in these temperatures without adequate shelter, it can be considered animal cruelty.

The charge is a class 1 misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail.

Officers can also seize an animal in certain cases to ensure its safety.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.