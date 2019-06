Pixabay

Kids can make easy money off of lemonade stands in the summer. However, they're not legal in Virginia.

Legal permits only exist in 14 states. Without one, stands may get shut down and fined.

Lemonade mix company Country Time wants to legalize them nationwide. The company is working to cover shutdown fees and encouraging parents to reach out to state representatives.

You can join the cause on their website.

