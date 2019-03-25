'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Aladdin,' 'Toy Story 4' all part of '19 season at Hull's Drive-In's

LEXINGTON, Va. - It's nearly time for the 69th season of drive-in movies to begin in Lexington.

On Friday, Hull's Drive-in kicks off its season with "Dumbo" and "Captain Marvel."

“We have so many movies that are expecting to be big hits such as 'Avengers: Endgame,' 'John Wick 3: Parabellum,' 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters,' 'Toy Story 4,' 'Aladdin,' 'Shaft' and 'Spider-Man: Far From Home,' just to name a few. We will also be holding a 50-year reunion tribute to Woodstock on the weekend of Aug. 16-18,” said Hull's Executive Director Lauren Summers.

Double features this year will continue to be only $7 for adults, $3 for children 5-11 and free for children 4 and under.

For the movies, gates open at 6 p.m. with movies starting about 20 minutes after sunset rain or shine!

Also this year, Hull’s will be offering a community market to crafters, vendors, flea marketers, bake sales and all other interested parties on Saturday, May 18, from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. Space rental will be $20 and applications will be available beginning April 1.

2019 also marks the 20th anniversary of Hull’s Angels, the member-supported nonprofit organization that keeps the movies coming to Rockbridge County.

