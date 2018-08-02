1 dead in tractor-trailer wreck causing backup on I-81 South

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - One person has died after two tractor-trailers collided on I-81 South in Rockbridge County.

It happened near mile marker 196 around 6:30 a.m. Thursday. That's between the Fairfield and Lexington exits.

State police have not yet released the person's name.

All southbound lanes are closed in that area and are expected to stay closed for several more hours.

There is a 3-mile backup, as of 12:45 p.m. At one point, it was up to four miles.

Drivers can detour at exit 200, turn left onto Sterrett Road, and then right onto Route 11. They can rejoin the interstate at exit 195.

Route 11 South is also backed up several miles due to this crash.

The left lane of I-81 North will be temporarily closed at mile marker 196. Emergency crews will use the crossover to get "stuck" southbound drivers U-turned.

The northbound ramps at exit 200 are closed to keep detoured traffic moving.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.