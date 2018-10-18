16-year-old girl dies, two hospitalized after Rockbridge County crash

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - A 16-year-old Lexington girl is dead after a crash Wednesday evening in Rockbridge County.

The crash happened at the intersection of Old Buena Vista Road and Forest Grove Road in Rockbridge County at 5:13 p.m., according to state police.

A 2003 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Forest Grove Road when police say the driver failed to yield the right of way at the intersection of Old Buena Vista Road to a 2005 Ford F-250, which hit the Toyota.

Jamie Martin, who was driving the Toyota, was wearing her seat belt and died at the scene, according to police. The male passenger in her car was injured and taken to the hospital.

The 19-year-old driver of the pickup truck was wearing his seat belt and police say he was taken to the hospital to be treated.

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was called to assist with the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.