19-year-old Lexington man charged with having sex with minor, dealing weed

LEXINGTON, Va. - A 19-year-old Lexington man is accused of having sex with a minor and dealing drugs.

Rockbridge County deputies arrested Christian Ray Young on Wednesday.

Young is charged with using a computer to solicit a minor and having consensual sex with a child who is at least 15 years old. He is also charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and having a gun as a convicted felon.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or other crimes involving Young is asked to contact a Sheriff’s Investigator at 540-463-7329.

