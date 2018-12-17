2-year-old Lexington girl killed in crash that hurt 2 adults

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - A two-year-old Lexington girl has died after a crash that also hurt two adults.

The wreck happened around 11:45 a.m. Sunday on Collierstown Road, just north of Bluegrass Trail in Rockbridge County.

State police say a 2002 Ford Focus was headed north when standing water in the road caused the driver to lose control. The car then flipped into an adjacent stream.

The driver, 25-year-old Glasgow resident Monica Dora Bartley, was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. A 24-year-old female passenger from Lexington was also taken to the hospital. It's not clear how badly they were hurt.

The two-year-old child was taken to the hospital, where she died later that night.

Everyone was properly restrained, according to state police.

The crash is under investigation. State police have not released the name of the passenger or the child.



