20-year-old man dies in Rockbridge County motorcycle crash

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. - A 20-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Rockbridge County, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened at 3:05 p.m. on Tye River Turnpike, a tenth of a mile west of Narrow Passage Lane, when police say a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle heading east ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The motorcycle's driver, Jack Arthur Pincombe, of Palmyra, Virginia, was wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

Although the crash remains under investigation, police do believe speed was a factor.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.